BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of Metlife worth $3,616,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Metlife by 47.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 352,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth $1,088,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 4.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

MET opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.