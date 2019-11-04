BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.48% of Booking worth $5,164,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 833.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 172.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,032.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,010.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,894.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.