BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,619,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,306,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of Cigna worth $3,878,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $179.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

