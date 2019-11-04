BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.95% of Baxter International worth $3,324,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

