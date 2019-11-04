BlackRock Inc. Has $4.61 Billion Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,740,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.63% of CME Group worth $4,608,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,982 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.36.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $3,722,434. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.75. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

