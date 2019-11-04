BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCPC opened at $13.91 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $813.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,177.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner purchased 15,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

