Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BLMN stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after acquiring an additional 587,697 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,931,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,037,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

