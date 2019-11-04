Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BLBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 39,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,737. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $517.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $308.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 55.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 293,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

