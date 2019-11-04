bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given a $96.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.74.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. 1,121,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,815. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,610 shares of company stock valued at $494,446. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

