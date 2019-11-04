bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.74.

BLUE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,815. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,610 shares of company stock worth $494,446. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

