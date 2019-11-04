Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Shares of BPMC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 533,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,185. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lonnel Coats sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

