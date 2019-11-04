BMO Capital Markets Trims Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $185.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.33.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,574. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.01. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock worth $839,226,940 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

