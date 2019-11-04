Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.7%

Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.42 and last traded at C$21.39, approximately 32,221 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 35,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.69.

