BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.95 ($60.41).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €47.17 ($54.85) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.28. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

