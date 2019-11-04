Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.44. 1,473,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.53. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

