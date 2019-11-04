Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.97.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.69. 109,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.53. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.