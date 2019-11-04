Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Set at C$2.50 by Raymond James

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) received a C$2.50 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.45.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,618,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.32.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

