Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.44 billion.

