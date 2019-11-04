Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

