Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

