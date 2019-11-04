BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BOMN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 93,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 278.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after buying an additional 1,359,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 68.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 257,983 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,376 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 57.0% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 112,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

