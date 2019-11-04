Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $210,250.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,593,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after acquiring an additional 570,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

