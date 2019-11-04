Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.00. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $67.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $157,099.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 580,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after buying an additional 176,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

