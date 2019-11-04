BoutsPro (BOUTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,976.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. BoutsPro has a market cap of $109,555.00 and approximately $4,976.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00220673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.01388605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.