Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.08. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 60,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.0741176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

