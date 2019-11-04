Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.53. Briggs & Stratton shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 44,977 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, VP Rachele Marie Lehr purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,402.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,112 shares of company stock worth $500,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

