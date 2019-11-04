Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,957,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

