Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAT. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.72.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.53. 503,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $38,148.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 79,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

