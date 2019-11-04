Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens cut Brinker International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.72.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 634,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 850 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

