British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,600.36 ($47.05).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,784.50 ($36.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,814.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,920.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,659 ($47.81).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

