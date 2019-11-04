Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,035. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

