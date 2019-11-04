Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 557,219 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 94,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

