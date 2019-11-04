Brokerages Set $17.50 Price Target for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CDZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cadiz by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 291,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $11.57. 185,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,269. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

