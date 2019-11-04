Brokerages Set AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) PT at $2.45

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKS shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,168,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,338. The company has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 18.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

