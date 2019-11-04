Brokerages Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) PT at $77.17

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.86.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.89. 25,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,744. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after buying an additional 240,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 224,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $16,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

