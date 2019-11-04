Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $35.40

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.18.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,961. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.59%.

In other Mplx news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 3,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,780,000 after buying an additional 10,524,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mplx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,883 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

