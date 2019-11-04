Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $37.57

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

In related news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at $36,835,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at $31,327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at $30,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 4,182.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NCR by 145.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 471,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

