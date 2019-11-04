Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $179.18

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $195.90 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

