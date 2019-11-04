Brokerages Set Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) PT at GBX 747.50

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 747.50 ($9.77).

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

UDG traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 769.50 ($10.05). 187,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833 ($10.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 749.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 739.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.