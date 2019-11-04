Brokerages Set Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) PT at $2.67

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 68,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 3,021.20%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

