Brokers Offer Predictions for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($24.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($24.50). G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($6.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TTPH opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($8.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($0.80). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 1,072.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

