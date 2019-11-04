Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 3.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

BIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 16,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

