Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.69

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 218082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

