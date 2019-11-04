Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPY shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

