Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.17. 1,479,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

