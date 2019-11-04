BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

