BT Group (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group (LON:BTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 268 ($3.50).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

BT Group Company Profile

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.