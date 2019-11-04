Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.39 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

