Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 480 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 248,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

