BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. 735,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $56,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,510. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

